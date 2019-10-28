Grammy Award winning artist Future is not only a global songwriter, producer and rapper.. In addition to his mogul status, Nayvadius D. Wilburn has a special passion for giving back to his community through his FreeWishes Foundation. “Helping others is the most fulfilling thing you can do.” – Future

Earlier this year, the artist presented students with college scholarships during each stop of his Legendary Nights Tour. The foundation has been an influential resource to Atlanta, playing an integral part by assisting the youth, seniors, and those in need. The foundation is the curator of one of the largest health and fitness events in Georgia for senior citizens. This year, The FreeWishes Senior Fitness Day served over 700 seniors from Metro Atlanta for a day of health and wellness.

In continuum, to celebrate the gatekeepers of his community, Future and his FreeWishes foundation presents the 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala – Nov 16th, 2019. This Gala celebrates seniors and their impactful lifelong contributions to the community. The Golden Wishes Gala offers a fine dining experience, dancing with a live band and DJ, alongside active leaders and influencers from Atlanta. Almost a decade later, the event has grown from 45 guests at the YMCA to over 750 guests at Georgia’s Aquarium. Future’s mother, Stephanie Jester and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson are co-founders of the FreeWishes Foundation