From 2014 to 2015, Future released a trio of album-quality-like mixtapes that included Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights. Fans of Future regard these mixtapes as some of his best work and they include classic Future Hendrix songs such as “F- Up Some Commas,” “Trap N****s, and “March Madness.” They were originally released on mixtape websites, but now, on its 5th anniversary, Monster will be available on streaming platforms.

Future took to Instagram Sunday night to share the news with his fans.

“I’ve always spoke through my music and the people championed my trials and tribulations whole heartedly with no regards. Remember #MONSTER 5years later this classic is available on all platforms, Thanks for the love #RIPSETH”

Monster was the first of three mixtapes Future had put out following the mixed critical reception of his 2014 album, Honest, and was produced by Metro Booomin. Beast Mode and 56 Nights would be released the following year and produced by Zaytoven and 808 Mafia, respectively.

This comes a few months after Future’s crony and occasional partner in crime, Drake, released his Care Package, full of songs from earlier in his career that was not already on streaming services.



Words by Dylan Kemp