Trap Manny defines Who’s Next.

The Bronx native made his Summer Jam debut with A Boogie wit Da Hoodie and Don Q to perform “Bosses & Workers.” Trap made his Rolling Loud NY debut earlier this month with A Boogie as well. He also released Trap Seazon this past summer The project featured both Don Q and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, with Boogie on the lead single, “Alone.”

When you hear of Highbridge the Label, A Boogie with da Hoodie is usually the first artist that comes to mind. While Boogie is at the helm of the same label he co-founded, they are building a roster that draws comparison to The Diplomats.

While Dipset was led by Camron, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones, Highbridge is led by A Boogie, Don Q and the emerging Trap Manny. After going back and forth to prison for a number of years, Trap Manny was finally done with that lifestyle in 2016. With the help of friends, he decided to take music more serious. In addition, his relationship with Don Q helped to usher his transition as well. The two Bronx natives are long-time friends, but Don was the renowned rapper within the neighborhood.

Both A Boogie and Don have graced the Who’s Next stage at the legendary SOBs. Now the time has come for Trap Manny to do so tonight at 8 pm. The October showcase is a platform for rising talent in Hip-Hop. Along with Trap Manny, the October Showcase will feature Hot 97’s Facebook messenger winner ZVCK.

With an upcoming project around the corner, Trap is ready to emerge amongst New York rappers. His new album is set to feature A Boogie with da Hoodie, Don Q, Pop Smoke and more.