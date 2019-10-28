Congrats are in order for the Simmons family, as the oldest son of Rev Run, Jojo, has decided to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tanice Amira. The couple has been together for more than

two years and has a daughter together, Mia Kaylee, who they welcomed to the world in February of 2016. Friends and family gathered in this lovely event to celebrate the future of the

couple. Angela Simmons, sister of JoJo, and her three-year-old son Sutton Joseph showed up in stylish, bold color three-piece suits.

Angela posted a video of her and her brother on Instagram asking him, “How does it feel? You’re a married man.”

“Feels the same, except I’m icy now” he responds as he flaunts his wedding ring. Congrats once again to the Simmons family, may their years be filled with love and everlasting joy!



Words by Amira Lawson