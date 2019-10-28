LeBron James was among the Southern California residents who had to leave their homes as mandatory evacuations were issued early Monday after a “very dynamic fire” erupted on a hillside near the Getty Center museum, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is urging residents to evacuate the Mountain Gate and Mandeville Canyon communities, between Mandeville Canyon Road and Interstate 405 north of Sunset Blvd., due to the explosive blaze. LAFD spokesman Capt. Erik Scott said at a news conference at least two structures that have burned so far.

The fire erupted around 1:30 a.m. local time in the Sepulveda Pass along Interstate 405 near the Getty Center Museum community and the hill-top golf community of Mountain Gate, according to Scott.

James tweeted he had to evacuate from his home after the blaze erupted, calling the fires “no joke.” “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms,” he said, later sharing they were able to find somewhere to accommodate them.”I [pray emoji] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fire emojis] now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Luckily for LeBron, he was able to get out of dodge before anything too crazy happened and his family seems to be alright now.

James purchased a $23 million home in the Brentwood area of L.A. in 2017, upgrading from a previous home in the neighborhood.