You now have the sights and sounds of the NFL in your pocket as the league has joined music streaming platforms to provide content from the past and present.

The NFL will now be present on TIDAL, Pandora, TuneIn, Spotify, and SoundCloud bringing legendary matchups, career highlights of onfield legends, video podcasts, audio/visual albums and more.

In assistance in the content, the Around the NFL crew will also provide a weekly preview show and recap show to break down all the events that happen during the week. The launch is in celebration of the 100th season, which will showcase great moments, players and more.

For some platforms, certain NFL content will be the first non-music video visual assets. Some of the content that fans can look forward to including:

• Footage of legends like Peyton Manning making their NFL debuts

• NFL 100 Rewind content, spotlighting superstars such Michael Strahan and Terrell Davis

• Highlight reels from NFL legendary teams such as “The Greatest Show on Turf”

• Roundtable discussions featuring Joe Namath, John Elway and other football greats

• Podcasts such as “Around the NFL”, “Move The Sticks” and “Fantasy Podcast”

• Curated NFL playlists, exclusive interviews and much more