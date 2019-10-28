Earlier this week, Offset had announced that he had signed a deal with the streaming platform, Caffeine. This deal includes the Migos rapper making two video game-centric shows.

For those that have no clue what Caffeine is, Caffeine is a streaming platform dedicated to gaming. It’s designed as a hybrid of other gaming streaming platforms like Twitch and Mixer. The service is backed by 20th Century Fox which invested $100 million into the service last year and sought to bring live music and sports to the platform.

In an effort to get a leg up on its competition, Caffeine signed Offset to create some of their content.

The first show would launch on October 27, at 6 pm PDT and will feature Offset playing some of his favorite video games and taking suggestions from his fans about what other video games he should check out. The second show is titled Bet with Set which will feature Offset battling celebrity guests in different games.

In an interview with CNN Business, Offset stated that the future of gaming “is going to be bigger than, it’s coming for entertainment. It’s going to be like hip hop or pop, but it’s going to be gaming, esports.”

Earlier this year, Offset also invested in the popular e-sports group, FaZe Clan.

Words by Dylan Kemp