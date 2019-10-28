We recently reported that Cardi B is joining the cast of the Fast & Furious 9, fresh off her acting debut in Hustlers.

Vin Diesel shared the news in an Instagram video. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said in the clip. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that one of the Bronx rapper’s collaborators Ozuna will also be joining the cast. The roles of both of the #LatinoGang artists are unknown.

Diesel alongside John Cena and Charlize Theron will be reprising their roles in the flick. It doesn’t look like Dwayne Johnson is returning for the franchise’s ninth installment, and we’re not sure how that makes Tyrese Gibson feel.

“As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 down the road, you never know,” Dwayne previously stated. “Because, look, at the end of the day, the truth is there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom [Vin Diesel]. It’s unfinished.”