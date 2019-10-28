The sandwich that sent the internet in a frenzy is coming back November 3rd. Popeyes announced on Monday that they’re bringing back the chicken sandwich after the original release went viral and sold out in stores across the country.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

Popeyes might be taking shots at Chick-Fil-a as well, with the release date of the sandwich being on a Sunday, when Chick-Fil-a is closed. When Popeyes original released the $4 sandwich the internet went crazy comparing the quality to that of Chick Fil-a’s chicken sandwiches. With the sandwich dropping on a Sunday, the competitor can only watch as Popeyes rakes in all the customers.

Popeyes reportedly profited $23 million in free advertising via social media, radio, television, and print last time and is hoping to have the same luck. The question is, will they keep it around for good or is it just another temporary promotion?