Post Malone is set to host the return of his Posty Fest and has announced a partnership with Dickies for the event.

Post Malone is a huge fane of Dickies and will a Dickies booth on hand at Post Fest that will be the location for giant beer pong games, free boot shines and more. If you want your Dickies experience to go further, you can also purchase exclusive items designed by Post Malone. Items include the Eisenhower jacket and work shirts, which will be exclusive to the festival.

“Feel like my team and I do a great job of turning any one of my weird ideas into a kick ass Dickies outfit,” said Post Malone. “I can tell them I want puppies with laser eyes and I’ll pull up to my show the next day & there is the outfit waiting in wardrobe for me to perform in. It is pretty bad ass.”

Posty Fest 2019 is headlined by Post Malone, Meek Mill, and Pharrell Williams. Additional performances will come from Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat and more.