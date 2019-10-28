Russell Westbrook reached a milestone in Saturday’s win against the Pelicans. The Houston Rockets Point Guard earned his 139th career triple-double passing Magic Johnson’s career 138 triple-doubles. Brodie is now 2nd all-time behind Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson who has 181.

The Rockets won a nail biter on Saturday against the Pels 123-126. Westbrook’s triple-double consisted of a 28 point 10 rebounds 13 assist stat line. The former OKC Thunder star shot at a good rate as well shooting 52 percent from the field.

Magic Johnson, now third all-time in career triple-doubles, sent his congratulations to Russ via social media. “Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for passing me and having the 2nd-most triple-doubles in NBA history,” Magic wrote on Twitter.

RT FOR WESTBROOK! 💥 Triple-Double

💥 28 points / 10 rebounds / 13 assists

💥 Passes Magic Johnson for 2nd most triple-double in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NwzgmIuScd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 27, 2019

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for passing me and having the 2nd-most triple-doubles in NBA history! https://t.co/y3KgYXsjJB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 27, 2019

Westbrook became a triple-double machine three seasons ago when he averaged a triple-double for the entire season. In the 2016-2017 season, Russ averaged 31 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds earning the 2017 Most Valuable Player award. Russ was the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double. Russ went on to average a triple-double in the 2017-2018 season and the 2018-2019 season.

Only 43 triple-doubles away from passing Oscar Robertson on the all-time list, we could see Westbrook become the all-time leader this season.