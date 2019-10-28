Is Top Dawg Entertainment a better record label than Death Row Records? If you ask Snoop Dogg, he will tell you it is.

Snoop was on hand at the Los Angeles leg of the REVOLT Summit in Los Angeles and spoke highly of the label that houses Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA and more. During his time on stage, Snoop was quoted as saying the label is a “better version” of the West Coast music titan of yesteryear.

In response, Punch hit Twitter to humbly express gratitude for the compliment.

Snoop Dogg sat on stage in a room full of ppl and said we (TDE) are a better version of Death Row Records. Humbled. 🙏🏽 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 27, 2019

If there is someone who would be able to make the comparison, it would be Snoop as he worked on Death Row Records and delivered his Doggystyle debut album in 1993.

Do you agree with The Doggfather’s assessment?