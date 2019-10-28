One week into the new NBA season and we already have our first rookie breakout game.

After a slow start in his first two games as an NBA player, Ja Morant finally showed why he was picked second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Going up against Kyrie Irving and the Nets, Morant broke out with 30 points and 9 assists in the 134-133 overtime win. Morant even had a key block on Irving to force overtime.

JA. MORANT. CLUTCH. Hits the game-tying bucket, then blocks Kyrie to send it to OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/wTncKTuHEm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2019

In the overtime session, Morant dished a sweet assist to Jae Crowder to set up the game-winning shot. Crowder trailed and took a bounce pass from Morant at the top of the 3-point line, where he took and sank the game-winning shot in front of an ecstatic Memphis home crowd.

While Crowder’s bucket was the final statement in the overtime victory, it wouldn’t have been possible without several big moments from Morant.

It was a breakout game for Morant, who averaged 12 points and 4.5 assists with 42.9 percent shooting from the floor in his first two NBA games.

It's safe to say there will plenty more games like Sundays in Morant's future.

With Zion Williamson sidelined for 6- 8 weeks, there is an opening for Morant to make his case for rookie of the year.