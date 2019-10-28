The Houston Texans squeaked out a nail biter on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders 24-27, but the celebration had to be bittersweet after learning that All-Pro Defensive End J.J. Watt will be out for the rest of the season.

Watt went down with a chest injury after a hit on Raiders Runningback Josh Jacobs in the first half. According to ESPN, Watt injured a pectoral muscle on the play.

The three time defensive player of the year is no stranger to injuries. Leg fractures, herniated discs, abdomen and elbow injuries all affected Watt during his Hall of Fame worthy career. It leaves one to wonder how much longer can he go or how invested in him are the Texans at this point.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

The Texans lost a few defensive weapons coming into this season in the form of Jadeveon Clowney and Tyronn Mathieu who went to the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs respectively. Now with Watt down, the Texans will rely even more heavily on the Deshaun Watson led offense to carry them.

“You hate to just see, not just him, but anybody go down and any injury, especially a season-ending injury. All the work that he put in to get to this point. It’s crazy and it sucks, but we all send our prayers towards him. We love him, and we’re definitely going to support him,” Watson told ESPN.