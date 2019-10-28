SZA and Stevie Wonder have been building their relationship for some time now. She made an appearance during Wonder’s Taste Of Soul festival set and performed “Stand By Me” and “The Weekend.”

The TDE singer recently shared a snippet of a voice memo that her and the legendary singer cooked up together.

“That’s part of voice note of me n Stevie wonder freestyling n writing in a tiny room for long time,” she responded when a fan asked what the snippet was.



That’s part of voice note of me n Stevie wonder freestyling n writing in a tiny room for long time 🥺 https://t.co/Z1eQpsVIHP — SZA (@sza) October 24, 2019

Last weekend at the Revolt Summit at Los Angeles, SZA shared that she is fulfilling one of her dreams an collaborating with the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer. “I am making music with Stevie Wonder,” she told the crowd.

The relationship between the two singers have been well-documented for some time now. They’re so cool that Stevie Wonder is prank calling the Ctrl singer. “Stevie Wonder prank called me yesterday..I cried like a baby,” she casually announced via Twitter earlier this month.

This Summer marked two years since the release of her critically-acclaimed debut project. The New Jersey native is overdue for new music. Are y’all here for it?