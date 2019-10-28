According to recent reports, Miami rap legends Katrina Taylor a.k.a. Trina and Maurice Samuel “Trick Daddy” Young will be launching their own syndicated morning show on Miami’s 99 JAMZ/WEDR, which will replace The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. The show will launch sometime in 2020.

Recently, the two legends from Love And Hip Hop: Miami have been at each others’ throats as shown in their last appearance on the highly-rated reality show, while reportedly working on a soon-to-be-released joint album aptly entitled TNT.

It has been a rough year for the Diamond Princess, who lost her mother Vernessa Taylor not long after the release of her latest album The One, which was released on her own Rockstarr Music Group imprint.