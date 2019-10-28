The White House slammed ATL-based rapper YG after he kicked a fan off stage for refusing to say “F**k Donald Trump” during one of his Texas shows.

On Sunday at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio, the “FDT(Fuck Donald Trump)” rapper invited the young fan onstage and said to him, “I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet, Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’

The fan refused to repeat the Trump diss to which YG ewspoded, “No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his a– out of here.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called YG “another example of the tolerant left..” to Fox News reporters.