YG Gives Fan the Boot After He Refuses to Say “F- Donald Trump” On Stage

Three years ago, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle teamed up to give the culture one of the bluntest and recognizable anthems of this decade, “FDT.”

The song is still in rotation in YG’s performance set, and now to engage his audience a little bit more, and show more of his dislike for Trump, YG brings a fan on stage to yell out “F- Donald Trump”. However, this past weekend things did not go as planned.

On Saturday night, at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, YG brought a member of the audience up on the stage. YG said, “Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f— with Donald Trump You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’

The audience member refused to state his name or tell the president “F— Donald Trump” and that when YG proceeded to kick him off stage. “No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass out of here.”

You can watch the full video below.

Words by Dylan Kemp