Cam’Ron sat down with Rap Radar and gave a lot of interesting insight about his past disagreements with JAY-Z, performing at the B-Sides 2 show, snitching and many more.

The Harlem rapper revealed that he passed up an opportunity to star in the second installment of the Friday franchise. “I didn’t want to do Friday 2. I don’t wanna say I was gonna get the part but I think Sticky Fingaz got that part and they was in a dog park or something looking for Ice Cube,” he said.

Camron Says He Was Gonna be Tyrone in Next Friday but Turned it Down on The Rap Radar Podcast w/ @ElliottWilson & @bdotTM pic.twitter.com/A9Ln6YxN3I — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) October 28, 2019

It would’ve been hilarious seeing Cam portray Debo’s little brother Tyrone who escaped jail to find revenge on Craig.

Cam’Ron does admit that the freedom he had at Def Jam/Roc a Fella Records allowed him to be greater than rap. Elsewhere in the conversation, he said Hov never blocked any of his blessings even if they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

“When I had to do what I had to do, I had to get six signatures to do anything which was Lyor Cohens, Julie Greenwald, Kevin Lies, Biggs, JAY-Z, and Dame [Dash] and JAY-Z signed off on anything whether it was Diplomats, Juelz, or anything that I did. Maybe we might not have been on the same page personally, but business-wise he never held me up from doing anything.”