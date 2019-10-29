As evident by his Saturday Night Live performance, Chance The Rapper has done an amazing performance by bringing out special guests like Megan Thee Stallion to perform “Handsome.” The Chicago native isn’t stopping anytime soon!

Chano released the visual to “Hot Shower” that features Da Baby and MadeInTYO from his debut album The Big Day. Reel-Goats has directed the visual by showing off their goofy side.

From the taping of Saturday Night Live, Chance has been having a good time making cameos and skits for the show. He appreciates and shows his love for comedy. He will be gearing up for his tour come January 2020 with Taylor Bennett and Lil’ Yachty.

Peep the “Hot Shower” visual below.