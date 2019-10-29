So Kanye West’s trek into gospel Hip-Hop has received mixed reviews. We even called it ambitious. But the album is getting a straight-up cosign from Donald Trump Jr.

Somehow Donnie the Sequel figured out what the culture was and then decide Ye cracked it. Or so he says in a tweet that celebrates Kanye West as “a pioneer.”

Kanye West is cracking the culture code.@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and “dangerous, unapproved” ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer pic.twitter.com/EmPgLqgGZJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2019

So the album is probably playing in some Trump headquarters or office space across the nation. Is this Executive Order music?

Kanye is currently on a press run for the album, which is estimated to move up to 275,000 units in the first week. Does Trump Jr.’s support make you feel different about Jesus Is King?