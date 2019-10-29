So Kanye West’s trek into gospel Hip-Hop has received mixed reviews. We even called it ambitious. But the album is getting a straight-up cosign from Donald Trump Jr.

Somehow Donnie the Sequel figured out what the culture was and then decide Ye cracked it. Or so he says in a tweet that celebrates Kanye West as “a pioneer.”

So the album is probably playing in some Trump headquarters or office space across the nation. Is this Executive Order music?

Kanye is currently on a press run for the album, which is estimated to move up to 275,000 units in the first week. Does Trump Jr.’s support make you feel different about Jesus Is King?