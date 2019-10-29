Neo-soul pioneer John Legend will be including the remake to the classic Christmas hit “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on his new Christmas album this year, but Legend is going to tweak the song just a bit to satisfy his #MeToo fans.

Written in 1944 by Frank Loesser and performed by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and Tom Jones, Legend, along with Kelly Clarkson, will be performing the duet with new lyrics, which have been rewritten by Natasha Rothwell.

It has been criticized that the song influences coercion against women, particularly the line that says, “Say, what’s in this drink?”, which has been read as a date-rape attempt.

Legend in Vanity Fair reveals that the new lyrics include: “What will my friends think…” “I think they should rejoice.” “…if I have one more drink?” “It’s your body, and your choice.”