Kanye West is riding high off his new release Jesus is King and took late-night James Corden to a new height by making his “Carpool Karaoke” segment transition to “Airpool Karaoke.”

The Late Late Show host had Ye on his Monday show and shared a conversation between the two on a plane ride that had a discussion about marriage, God, the new album and more.

It wouldn’t be a 2019 Kanye West performance without the Sunday Service choir, which were the other passengers on the flight.

Along with the performance, there was, of course, some more insight into the world of Mr. West.

“God’s always had a plan for me and he wanted to use me, but I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences,” West said. “So now, when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, ‘We grew up with this guy and he’s a superstar,’ it’s less compelling than this guy who had a mental breakdown and this guy was in debt.”

You can catch the full performance below.