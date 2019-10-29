Kanye West is fresh off the heels of his gospel-themed album, Jesus is King, and unlike the release of ye, he’s determined to go on tour to promote the collection.

He announced that he’s trying to hit the road as soon as possible, which is a normal process for artists, but this causes concern for most in his circle.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, is concerned about his tour plans, as per People. “Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns,” a source said. “She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

Kanye is definitely in a better mental space than his 2016 Saint Pablo tour, but Kim doesn’t want him to go without taking breaks.

The Life of Pablo tour ended abruptly because Kanye West was hospitalized due to exhaustion. He went on a rant about JAY-Z and Beyonce, Facebook, and Hillary Clinton during an LA show, and just scrapped the entire tour.

So Kim’s concern is definitely valid, so hopefully Kanye will take the precautions he needs to ensure that is well being and mental health is good.