Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl joined forces for an NPR Tiny Desk performance.

The Hot Girl Summer may be over, but the Head Hottie is still on fire. She recently performed at Saturday Night Live alongside Chance The Rapper right after she kicked off Power 105.1’s Powerhouse.

They performed “Handsome” that was featured on his debut studio album, The Big Day.

From Power House to SNL to San Antonio today 🔥🔥🔥 I’m in grind mode pic.twitter.com/8npwlvKqFS — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 28, 2019

The “Cash Sh*t” rapper delivered her Fever mixtape in May 2019 and it had appearances by Juicy J and DaBaby.

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she’s working on a horror movie film in Vogue’s 24 Hours With series. “Everyone knows I fuckin’ love horror movies.” She continued by saying Evil Dead might be her favorite horror movie. “I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die. ‘Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the fuck would you have Batman with no Joker?”