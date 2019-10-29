The Hip-Hop legend took to Instagram to challenge her fans in guessing which photo was the remake and which was the original.

The picture proves that the “Lose It” superstar has not aged one bit. SupaDupaFly was released on July 15th, 1997. Produced by Timbaland, the album features most of Missy’s most memorable songs like “Sock It 2 Me,” “The Rain,” “Beep Me 911,” and “Best Friends,” featuring the late Aaliyah Haughton. In the first week of the album’s release, SupaDupaFly sold 129,000 copies and charted at number three on the US Billboard 200.

She has recently released her new EP titled, Iconology, releasing a visual to her single, “DripDemeanor” ft. Sum1.