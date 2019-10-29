American rapper and actress, Nicki Minaj has just recently tied the knot with her childhood love, Kenneth Petty. Minaj announced on the 12th of August on her episode of the Queen Radio show

that she had filed for a marriage license and expected to be married within two months. Since then, the Pound The Alarm MC posted a short video on Instagram that included, Mr. and Mrs. mugs and “Bride” and “Groom” baseball caps. Many celebrities like Noami Campbell, Winnie Harlow, and LaLa Anthony all congratulated the 36-year-old rapper in her marriage. She captioned the video, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19.”

Nicki Minaj has been hinting at having a baby to fans for a while now even telling fans that she feels she was put here to be a mom. However, she has made it no secret to fans, to let them know she will be married first, and then have a baby because that’s the order her mother raised her to know.

“I’m very happy that she got married,” Carol said when asked if she wanted to give any well wishes to her and Kenneth. “Her biological clock is ticking and it’s about time she got married and gave me some grandchildren. So I’m very happy.”

Words By: Amira Lawson