R. Kelly is still locked up in downtown Chicago but is currently attempting to have some of the charges he is facing dismissed.

According to Bossip, lawyers for the singer filed a motion to dismiss charges related to his federal child porn case, using the same details in the motion that was filed by his co-defendant Derrell McDavid just last week.

McDavid asked to have the charge of conspiring with Kells in collecting and getting rid of the evidence of the singer involved in sexual acts with minors between 1997 and 2002. In using the details, Kelly will also state the alleged offenses were brought up after the statute of limitations expired in 2014. McDavid is solely standing on federal authorities not having proof.

Recently the singer requested bail to be able to tend to his health, which was denied. R. Kelly’s next court date is in Brooklyn where he faces federal charges of a criminal sex organization.