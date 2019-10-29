Roc Nation Sports International has renewed its partnership and support of the Kevin De Bryne Cup and will be a primary sponsor for both the 2020 and 2021 tournaments.

The 2020 games are set for May 30-31 in Ghent, Belgium and will be a two-day tournament that will bring U15 teams from various nations for competition in one of the premier youth football tournaments in the world.

The 2019 tournament was considered a success and extended the partnership through 2021. De Bruyne played in the 2019 tournament, along with Tessa Wullaert and more.

“Kevin is incredibly passionate about growing the game of football globally, and the KDB Cup is the perfect example of that,” said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the KDB Cup and look forward to it continuing to be the premier youth tournament in the world.”

‘We’re honored that Roc Nation Sports International will support us further in the upcoming years,” said Jeroen Verhille, Tournament Leader of the KDB Cup. “As Europe’s top tournament and one of the world’s best, I’m confident the support of Roc Nation Spots International will create the best U15-tournament in the world.”

you can learn more about the KDB Cup here.