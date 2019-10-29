SOURCE SPORTS: NCAA Will Allow Student Athletes to Be Paid for Their Names, Images, and Likeness

Hell has frozen over in the world of the NCAA.

The NCAA’s top decision-makers voted unanimously Tuesday to start the process of modifying its rule to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

The NCAA’s board of governors told its three athletics divisions to update their bylaws to address its stance on the matter. The reversal came just weeks after California approved a law allowing college athletes within the state to earn income from endorsement deals despite resistance from the NCAA and the Pac 12 conference.

In an official statement released Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Governors wants all three divisions to “consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century.” Board chair and Ohio State President Michael V. Drake noted:

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael Drake, chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors and president of The Ohio State University. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education.”

This process comes in the wake of California governor Gavin Newsom signed into law the Fair Pay to Play Act that will allow student-athletes to earn money off their name, likeness and image while in college. The law won’t go into effect until January 2023.

More than a dozen states have expressed interest in creating laws similar to California’s in the past several months. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week voiced his support for a bill introduced in his state that could go into effect sometime this summer if passed in its current form.

Looks like change is finally going to come for the student-athlete.