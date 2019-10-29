The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 on Monday night for their first win of the season, which led Stephen Curry to respond to some of those taking shots at his team.

After the game, Curry made mention of those who have kicked the Warriors while they were down after an 0-2 start. He said it’s easy for them to take shots at the team while they’re retooling, and he says that’s fine.

Steph Curry: "Everybody loves to label you when you're down, when you're losing. That's easy. It's easy to go on TV and say whatever you want. It's easy to throw darts at a team trying to figure it out…Say whatever you want to fill that 24-hour news cycle. It's cool with us." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2019

Among those taking shots at the Warriors was Kendrick Perkins, a former Cavaliers player who holds a bias against Golden State due to his rivalry with them as a player.

Golden State is an easy target because they were so stacked and so good the last five years. Some fans and teams like seeing them fall back to earth after being almost unfairly good during their run, which saw them win three championships. But they lost Kevin Durant over the summer and Klay Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL. On top of that, they traded Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston retired. Plus Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney are currently injured.

The Warriors are beginning the season in a rough way and their leaders understand that. And they’re prepared to take on all haters. The dynasty may be over, but there is still a championship pedigree within the organization that can easily weather this early season storm.