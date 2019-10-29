Word on the street is that you cannot stop a Spelman woman…

However, if you attended the prestigious historically Black institution, and happen to have been initiated into the illustrious sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., they not only can’t stop you, but they want to be like you… Oh to be a Delta girl.

Sure these women stroll, they step, they look cute in their crimson and cream, and have all the frats falling all over them… but there are things about these ladies that is just far more dynamic that the surface shellings of sorority girl life. These women are serious about sisterhood, scholarship and service.

Evidence of this was made plain by one of the most powerful lines “made” on the campus.

As these dynamic women returned to “The Yard” for HomeKoming, they did more than stunt at the tailgate (or the party at Republic that also celebrated the 25th anniversary with their sandz from the Sweet Mu Pi 1994 line of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Bloody Psi 1994 line of Omega Psi Phi). In celebration of their line’s 25th anniversary, The Ladies Of I.A.D. 60 (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.-Eta Kappa Chapter, Sp. 1994) gave a whopping $160,000 donation to Spelman. The six figure donation will go towards Spelman’s “Technology Innovation Fund” which is dedicated to increasing student, faculty and staff access to emerging technology and infrastructure.

Matriculating during the presidential tenure of their soror, Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole, giving back and an intentional focus on sisterhood has been instilled in them from their undergraduate days in Sisters’ Chapel. It is their hope that they are able to pass on this legacy to those young ladies currently in the chapter eager to change the world.

Seems like it is working.

Last year, current members of the chapter received a high honor at the sorority’s 46th Southern Regional Conference. They were not only named the Collegiate Chapter of the year, but were honored for having the Highest Grade Point Average of any undergraduate chapter in the Souther Region. The students also received the Arts and Letters Program of the Year Award from the larger body.

Spelman College is a historically black college located in Atlanta, GA dedicated to educating women of African descent. The Eta Kappa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was chartered on Spelman College’s campus in 1970. This line is particularly blessed to have two angels, their line sisters, Tiffany Lipscomb (c/o 1994) and Michelle Slater (c/o 1995), that assisted them from above in their fundraising goal.