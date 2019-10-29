Usher is set to star in the movie Burden, starring Forest Whitaker, about a pastor who raised an orphan that was raised by the Ku Klux Klan.

The singer is set to play a character name Clarence but his role is unknown.

“Every character specifically has a journey of their own, and for me, I’m always looking for pieces that have depth, meat,” Usher previously said of the film. “When you look at these characters, do you find something significant in yourself as the viewer that can help you begin that journey or either conclude that journey if you’ve already been on it? And hopefully, it sparks a lot of conversation about who we are and what we need to do to love more.”

Garrett Hedlund also stars in the film as Mike Burden, the young man who met a single mother who introduced him to Whitaker’s character, Reverend Kennedy.

The flick won the Sundance Music Festival and will be hitting the big screen on February 28, 2020.

Check out the two minute trailer below: