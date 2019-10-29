Whoopi Goldberg Gets Meg McCain All The Way Together Like The Nun from ‘Sister Act 2’

Remember when Sister Mary Clarence got the class all the way together in Sister Act 2? And Rita Watson (aka Lauryn Hill) was ready to snap on Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi wasn’t having that and got them all the way together.

Well, recently Whoopi tapped back into that same spirit to get Meg McCain all the way together.

While engaged in a hot topic story on The View, she tried to quiet the ladies down and McCain took exception. At first, Goldberg tried to ease out of it, but eventually she had to check old girl. Check out the exchange.

Oh yes… Twitter replied.

The way Whoopi perked up & said “lemme tell you something” I saw… pic.twitter.com/SAifu8JiKP — Trina J. (@Kachey705) October 29, 2019

Some are even saying that they think she should leave the show. The Tylt even did a poll.