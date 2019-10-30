adidas Skateboarding reboots the Aloha Super silhouette with a new colorway that pulls inspiration from Mark “Gonz” Gonzales’ groundbreaking ollie of the now-famous four-block at San Francisco’s Raoul Wallenberg High School in the 1991 classic, Video Days by Blind Skateboards. First released in the Fall of 2018, the now coveted Aloha Supermodel was created to honor the legendary skater and the pivotal moments he’s contributed to both adidas, and skateboard history.

At its core, the Aloha Super silhouette was inspired by the adiStar fencing shoe worn by Gonz during his famed 1998 performance piece at the Staedtisches Museum in Germany. The newest iteration of the Aloha Super combines a blend of creamy suede, leather, and salmon Schmoofoil logo embroidery that plays off the sunset tones reflected in the historic ollie’s backdrop. Wallenberg’s contrasting black asphalt is represented through the footwear’s distinct, color-blocked three stripes.

The Aloha Super Wallenberg is available for purchase via the adidas Skateboarding website and select retailers for $90 USD. The style will release globally on November 2nd and in North America in early December.