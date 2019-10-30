Many people believe that there’s tension between The Breakfast Club co-hosts. Charlamagne Tha God did a one-on-one interview with Gucci Mane and he didn’t defend Angela Yee or DJ Envy when the rapper took shots at them.

After claiming he was banned from the popular radio show, the Woptober 2 rapper did a one on one interview with the South Carolina native and took jabs at his now-enemies, Yee and Envy.

Guwop called Yee a “punk a** b****” and threatened to slap the Queens disc jockey if he doesn’t “come correct.” Charlamagne didn’t say much and received backlash for finding humor in the conversation.

“I knew he was doing the interview, I just think that in general, if you work with somebody and someone is saying things like nasty things you can’t even say on the radio in a really derogatory way, whether or not you work with that person…talking about a woman that way, ’cause I have never called anybody out of their name, I think that’s the real issue.” Angela said when asked about “unsaid beef” between the co-hosts. “You can’t just sit there and laugh when something like that happens.”

For the record, DJ Quiksilva had to ask if there was any truth to Gucci’s statements. “What do you think?” Angela asked. “Fortunately, people that know me in real life would be like, c’mon, that’s ridiculous. I understand people don’t know me before The Breakfast Club so they don’t understand [that] I had a show where we talked really crazy all the times. Envy used to be like, ‘I don’t know if Angela can come to FM radio because the way she talks is so crazy.’ But I think that mature adults know that you can discuss sex in conversations but that doesn’t mean that someone likes you.”