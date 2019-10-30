Meridian-bred emcee Big K.R.I.T. came through hard this past summer with his fourth studio LP, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, and he’s still pushing the project with a new music video for the album’s closing cut, “M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.”

Directed by elusive creative child., K.R.I.T.’s latest visual offering takes us back to his roots in what feels like a nearly four-minute tour of his past hangouts. Filled with locals that probably refer to the Cadillactica rapper by his real name, Justin Lewis Scott, the “M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.” music video gives us a soulful look into the life of a man who clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from. Neighborhood dance parties and blaring trumpets flow seamlessly with scenes of the barbershop all the way to the backyard, and the end result is just a heartfelt vision to take in. On an album that includes features from the likes of Lil Wayne, Saweetie and even his contemporary brother in rap J. Cole, it says a lot that the standout track would be a solo cut dedicated to the place that made him who he is today.

Watch the new music video for “M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.” by Big K.R.I.T. above, and stream K.R.I.T. IZ HERE right now on all streaming platforms to hear the full project.