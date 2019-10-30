Disney+ is teaming with LeBron James on a docuseries that spotlights the upbringing for athletes and celebrities, Becoming.

Disney has ordered a 10 episode series titled 'BECOMING', a docuseries that focuses on the upbringing of world-class entertainers, musicians, and athletes, from Lebron James and his Springhill Entertainment, ESPN Films, Spoke Studios, and ITV America. pic.twitter.com/IguCaAFl9y — Disney+ Updates (@moredisneyplus) October 28, 2019

“Becoming” is a documentary series which chronicles the origin stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode takes a different celebrity back to their hometown for an inspiring look at how they became the superstar they are today. Anthony Davis, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker and Nick Cannon are among those that will be spotlighted.

Each episode will be dedicated to a different personality, bringing them back to their hometown in order to trace their ascent to superstardom. Some of James’ guests will include his LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin, LA Sparks basketball player Candace Parker and famous American TV host and musician Nick Cannon.

Originally developed for TV channel Disney XD, “Becoming” will mark the first collaboration between the ESPN sports network and Disney+.

James had already been involved in the project as a subject back in 2014, with a debut episode that told his own story. The Los Angeles Lakers player will co-produce “Becoming” through his SpringHill Entertainment production company, alongside Spoke Studios and ITV America.

Disney has not yet announced whether the series will be available at the US launch of its Disney+ service, which is slated for November 2019. The service will be available for less than $7 a month.