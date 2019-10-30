Dreezy has some words for her ex-boo on Twitter. The Chicago rapper responded to what is presumed as a sub-tweet from Jacquees. The two artists allegedly ended their relationship early last month after Dreezy tweeted, “Single,” and added a shrugging emoji.

Single 🤷🏾‍♀️ — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) September 2, 2019

It has been almost two months since the couple’s split. It does not look like there is any love lost between the former love birds. The “My Peace” crooner took to Twitter this morning.

You can’t make me feel bad for decisions you made — Jacquees (@Jacquees) October 30, 2019

Presumably, it was a subtweet to Dreezy based on her response. The Chicago rapper clapped back pretty firmly.

When I air yo shit out on this app don’t say shit.. https://t.co/J2zMCEal0u — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 30, 2019

In this day and age, a couple of things make a break-up official. First, couples unfollow each other. Next, they delete or archive all pictures with their significant other. In this case, both Jacquees and Dreezy, 25, kept their memories on Instagram public. Despite Dreezy’s unfollow, Jacquees continues to follow her to this day. He did not address Dreezy’s initial “Single” tweet back in September. On Jacquees’ birthday, Dreezy posted a heartfelt message.

“You’re so inspiring, loving, & supportive to me & everybody around you. love watching you grow into the King that you are. Thank you for taking your time with me, teaching me, listening, & loving all of me. I’m such a lucky girl Love you.”

Dreezy was possibly lurking on Jacquees’ page when she noticed the tweet because he did not @ her. Whatever the case may be, the two have a lot of unfinished business that needs addressing.

In the meantime, Jacquees plans to release his sophomore album, King of R&B, on Nov. 9. Be sure to check out his latest single, “Verify,” featuring Young Thug and Gunna.