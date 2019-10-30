WarnerMedia has announced a new live-action Green Lantern series executive producer Greg Berlanti calls “our biggest DC show ever made.” The Green Lantern project is one of three new DC Comics-based shows coming exclusively to the HBO Max streaming platform.

One more for @DCComics fans. In partnership w/ @GBerlanti we're excited to bring to series the beloved Green Lantern AND intro audiences to Strange Adventures which will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 30, 2019

The news comes out of a presentation at WarnerMedia’s HBO Max presentation. WarnerMedia has yet to reveal a name for the Green Lantern project, describing it only as a “Green Lantern inspired series.” Whether that implies the series will deviate from the traditional Green Lantern mythology or focus on characters other than traditional protagonists like Hal Jordan or John Stewart remains to be seen.

Green Lantern reached the screen in live-action in an infamously maligned 2011 feature film that starred Ryan Reynolds and was co-written and co-produced by Berlanti. The character’s live-action television history is limited to Legends of the Superheroes, a campy 1979 TV movie on NBC that brought Adam West back as Batman.

WarnerMedia also announced Strange Adventures, an anthology series also produced by Berlanti. According to WarnerMedia’s press release, the series “will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans.”

Strange Adventures will be executive produced by Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and John Stephens, with Stephens also serving as writer and showrunner. The series will also be helmed by co-executive producer Charlie Huston, producer Brigitte Hales, and consulting producer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.