Kevin Hart is on the recovery after the near-fatal car crash he was in on September 1st. The Philadelphia born comedian has been rehabbing from injuries in his back and on Tuesday finally shared his process on Instagram.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Kevin Hart is heard saying at the beginning of the video he posted. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control and at the end of the day it can all be over, man.”

The video shows Kevin’s rehab process while showing his family and friends that the comedian says in the narration that he is more appreciative of now.

Near the end of the 30-second clip, Kevin’s doctor tells him that his full recovery will take about a year. According to CNN, Hart and his driver at the time Jared Black was driving in Calabassas when Black lost control of the vehicle and ran into an embankment. Hart suffered major back injuries in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that Hart got for his 40th birthday.

“I feel like it was God telling me to slow down,” Kevin says of his accident. “Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised.”