It’s a battle for the top Lil in the game. Lil Mosey hopped on Instagram Live yesterday to interact with his fans. In doing so, the “Stuck In a Dream” rapper noticed that one of his fans mentioned Lil Tecca. Tecca’s mention pushed Mosey to the edge because he certainly lost his head.

“F**k Tecca,” said the 17-year-old rapper. “Don’t ever bring his name up in my live one more time.”

DJ Akademik caught wind of the alleged beef and decided to troll the two teenagers.

To concur with Akademiks, we hope this teenage rap beef ends peacefully as well. Lil Tecca has yet to respond to Mosey’s comments.

The Washington rapper plans to release his upcoming studio album, Certified Hitmaker on Nov. 8. The album is set to feature appearances from Chris Brown, Gunna, Trippie Red and more. On the other hand, Lil Tecca continues to enjoy the success of “Ransom.” The New York rapper followed up with “Did It Again.” Since its release, the song has peaked at 64 on the Hot 100.