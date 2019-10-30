By: Amira Lawson

In a recent interview with Bumbu Room, rapper Lil Wayne confessed that when it comes to Hip- Hop, he only listens to himself. “I listen to music that’s not hip-hop all the time because I don’t listen to no other hip-hop but my damn self. And I only listen to myself. For me, you got Anita Baker, Keith Sweat, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Tech N9ne. If you wanna call that Hip-Hop, Judas Priest, Lamb of God, Nirvana, and Blink-182,” says the New Orleans rapper.

Lil Wayne admits to only listening to his old music when it’s time to rehearse for a show. He mentions that he simply can’t listen to old music because he is too busy focusing on listening and writing his new music. “Until Cortez put it on a setlist, meaning for my show, that’s when I have to listen to the song, cause I have no idea what the words are.”

There’s no secret in knowing that the sound of hip hop is always evolving. Lil Wayne says he loves the shift in the hip hop sound but acknowledges it’s not the same as the hip-hop he grew up with. “I love that it actually changed because back in the day you had to spit your heart out. Now it’s let’s just make something that’s cool to hear, we don’t have to listen to it. Listening is different than hearing.”