Lizzo Passes Cardi B for Best Selling Album by Female Rap Artist in 2019

Lizzo’s year keeps getting better as she celebrates new milestones from her Cuz I Love You LP. The “Good as Hell” performer currently has the highest-selling album by a female rap artist this year, beating Cardi B’s Multi-Platinum album Invasion of Privacy that dropped in April 2018 and Nicki Minaj’s Queen album that dropped August that same year.

According to Chart Data, Megan Thee Stallion’s Fever and City Girls Girl Code fall at the 4 and 5 spots respectively. Lizzo’s album sales were catapulted with the #1 hit song “Truth Hurts.” The single sat at #1 for 7 weeks straight which tied Iggy Azalea’s single “Fancy” from 2014.

Cuz I Love You dropped in April 2019 and has spent 27 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 albums. Lizzo’s project peaked at #4 and currently sits at #12.

Best selling albums by female rap artists of 2019 (US total project)

1. Cuz I Love You, @lizzo

2. Invasion of Privacy, @iamcardib

3. Queen, @NICKIMINAJ

4. Fever, @theestallion

5. Girl Code, @CityGirls_QC — chart data (@chartdata) October 30, 2019

Ariana Grande and Lizzo recently linked up for Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” follow up record “Good as hell (remix)” which has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify.