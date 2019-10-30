Fresh off announcing that she’s working on writing a horror film, Megan Thee Stallion utilizes Halloween week to debut her new YouTube Music webseries titled HOTTIEWEEN.
Directed by Teyana Taylor as an official “Spike Tey Joint,” Episode 1 (“Love Bites”) introduces us to Megan Thee Stallion P.I. and her adventures as a H-Town hottie that specializes in horror crimes. Starring alongside Meg is fellow emcee Dave East — he plays something like the “Spike” to Meg’s “Buffy” — in addition to Wild ‘N Out comedienne Jay Cole as her trusted sidekick investigator. The five-minute clip is far from a serious slasher series, instead giving off extremely facetious vibes that are perfect for the holiday at hand.
Watch Episode 1 of HOTTIEWEEN, the new webseries by Megan Thee Stallion, right now by clicking on the video above, and we’ll keep you all in the loop for future episodes. Also, dress like Meg or any of these rap and R&B all-stars by peeping our 10 best Hip-Hop Halloween costumes list!