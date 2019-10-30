The Latin Recording Academy has announced the initial group of performers for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards.

The performances will bring together three generations of the Fernandez Family when Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández, and Vicente Fernández all hit the stage together.

Additional performers include nominees Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, and Sebastián Yatra. Natalia Jimenez and Olga Tanon will round out the list of performers.

A medley will also come from Juanes, the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

The hosts of the show will be Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez, and Paz Vega. The ceremony will with Univision on Nov. 14 from 8-11 p.m. Live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.