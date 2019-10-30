According the R. Kelly’s Lawyer Steven Greenberg, the R&B legend missed his court date today in Chicago because if an infection on one of his toenails that had to be removed.

The singer was concerned that someone might step on his infected toe during his court visit, so he opted with his absence and is still walking in a boot to protect him from further infection, according to Greenberg.

The hearing was mainly a formal proceeding for lawyers, with none of the victims present. The next hearing for the case isn’t scheduled until February.

This is just one of approximately a dozen sexual assault cases pending against Kelly, with others in New York, Minnesota and Illinois.