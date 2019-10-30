SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis is First Laker Since 2003 to Drop 40 Points and 20 Rebounds

It’s been 16 years since a Los Angeles Lakers player posted a healthy 40 point 20 board stat line, but the new recruit Anthony Davis brought back memories of the last Laker to do it. Davis played 3 quarters in Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn’t stop the former Pelicans big man from posting stats reminiscent of Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000s.

Shaq was the last Lakers player to have a 40-20 night, and that was March of 2003 according to Bleacher Report. AD lit up the Staples Center showing exactly how deadly this high profile team can be when they’re at their best. The Lakers beat the Grizzlies at the Staples Center 91-120.

“My dog a monster,” LeBron James said on Instagram talking about AD’s crazy stat line. Davis was 7-17 from the field in his 30 minutes on the floor and made 26 of his 27 free throws, a Lakers record.

“We needed somebody to just kind of take over and give us a little energy that’s all I tried to do,” Davis said in a post-game interview. This was Davis’ 4th career 40-20 game.