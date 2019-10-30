The Atlanta Hawks had a major injury scare in Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat. Hawks Point Guard Trae Young left the game early after suffering an ankle sprain in the second quarter.

Young was seen limping off the court after the injury occurred and was using crutches to move around. In his 11 minutes on the floor, the former Oklahoma Sooner finished with 5 points 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Following the game, last year’s Rookie of the Year candidate got an MRI that came back negative meaning the injury is not as serious as it was thought to be. It is unknown when Young will return to action but is expected to be day-to-day dealing with the injury.

Trae Young talked after the game about his ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/guqQIMOhH1 — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) October 30, 2019

Trae Young was off to a great start to the 2019-2020 season averaging 26 points and 7 assists through the first 4 games. According to CBS Sports, Young could miss up to 2 weeks dealing with the injury.

Without Trae present to facilitate on offense, the Hawks struggled to compete against Miami. Rookie Guard Tyler Herro had an early career high of 29 points hitting 7-9 from the field and 3-4 from 3 point range. The former Kentucky Wildcat also grabbed 7 boards in the 97-112 win over Atlanta.