By: Amira Lawson

Rapper T-Pain seems to be fed up with people saying another artist is “The New TPain” as he recently wrote a post on twitter saying, “Bro. Just because somebody has 2 songs YOU like does NOT mean they are “tHe NeW tPaIn”. I been doing this shit for way too long and done saved too many other artists careers and done had too many #1 records for a nigga wit a hot single to be the new me 😂 chill bro.”

At the beginning of the week, T-Pain fans were disappointed after learning that his “1UP DLC” tour would be canceled. Pain admitted the reason for this cancellation was due to low ticket sales

and said that he rather be straight up with his fans than lie, like most rappers. Twitter trolls chimed in on TPain’s tweet which left the Tallahassee singer unbothered. One response read, “Now save your career.”

In which T-Pain responded, “ The fact that you even saw this tweet means I’m fine. And also. 2 platinum albums. 6 Grammies. Writing for your new fave. I’m good mama. Fact check .”